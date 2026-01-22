hong kong begins national security trial of tiananmen vigil group

A Hong Kong, il tribunale superiore ha avviato il processo per la sicurezza nazionale nei confronti di tre ex leader del gruppo commemorativo di Tiananmen. L’udienza rappresenta un passo importante nel quadro delle normative sulla sicurezza recentemente rafforzate nella regione. Il procedimento si concentra sulle attività del gruppo e sulle accuse mosse dalle autorità, evidenziando le tensioni tra le libertà civili e le misure di sicurezza adottate a Hong Kong.

Once legal in China-ruled Hong Kong, such public commemorations were hailed as a symbol of the city’s relative freedom compared to mainland China. The events on June 4, 1989, when Chinese troops opened fire to end the student-led protests, are not publicly discussed in China, which treats the date as taboo and allows no public remembrance. Several June 4 monuments, such as the “pillar of shame”, a memorial for those killed in the crackdown that depicted dozens of torn and twisted bodies were also removed from three Hong Kong universities. Blocked in 2020 over COVID-19 curbs, the commemorations have never resumed since China imposed a tough national security law that year. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

