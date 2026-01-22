finnish president stubb says trump is putting pressure on russia

Il presidente finlandese Alexander Stubb ha affermato che il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump esercita pressione sulla Russia riguardo al conflitto in Ucraina. Questa dichiarazione è stata rilasciata durante il forum di Davos, evidenziando un ruolo attivo degli Stati Uniti nella gestione delle tensioni tra Russia e Ucraina. La posizione di Trump potrebbe influenzare gli sviluppi futuri nella regione e le dinamiche internazionali legate al conflitto.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump is putting pressure on Russia over the war in Ukraine and argued that conditions are evolving favourably from the perspective of western powers. Speaking after the United States and Europe stepped back from a row over Greenland, Stubb said efforts to craft a peace deal had gained strength since Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner began complementing U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s own endeavours. “I think President Trump is putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and I hope he continues to do that,” Stubb told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Britain will not yield to pressure from Trump on Greenland, Starmer says

"La Russia rimane il nostro vicino": il realismo del presidente finlandese Stubb, una lezione per i Baltici

