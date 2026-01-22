Dopo quattro giorni dalla collisione ferroviaria a alta velocità in Spagna, i vigili del fuoco hanno salvato Boro, un cane scomparso durante l’incidente. L’animale è stato ritrovato e riconsegnato ai suoi proprietari, offrendo un momento di sollievo in una situazione complessa. Questo episodio testimonia l’impegno delle squadre di soccorso nel recupero di animali e persone coinvolti in emergenze.

The collision between two trains was one of Europe’s worst rail disasters in recent years, injuring more than 120 people. Investigators are still working to establish its cause. Boro, a cross between a schnauzer and a water dog, was riding on one of the trains with his owner Ana Garcia Aranda and her pregnant sister at the time of the crash. Both women were injured, with the sister hospitalised in intensive care. “If I can’t do anything for (my sister), at least I hope I can find Boro,” Garcia Aranda said earlier this week in comments reported in Spanish media. Police first spotted the dog near the crash site on Wednesday, but he ran off when officers tried to approach him. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Dog missing in Spanish train crash rescued after four days

Part found near Spain train crash site may be missing undercarriage, experts sayUn pezzo di metallo rinvenuto vicino al luogo dell'incidente ferroviario ad alta velocità in Spagna potrebbe appartenere alla parte inferiore del treno, secondo gli esperti.

Heavy rains in eastern Australia spark flash floods, 20 rescuedLe recenti piogge intense nello stato di New South Wales, in Australia orientale, hanno causato inondazioni improvvise.

Firefighters in southern Spain on Thursday rescued Boro, a dog missing since Sunday's high-speed train crash, reuniting him with his owners in a rare moment of relief amid national mourning

Spanish rescuers used cranes and heavy machinery to gain access to the worst-hit carriages in one of Europe's deadliest train crashes as they sought to recover the remains of people still missing in a disaster that left at least 41 dead