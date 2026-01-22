Australia’s conservative opposition coalition splits again over hate speech laws

In Australia, la coalizione conservatrice di opposizione si è divisa nuovamente, segnando la seconda frattura in meno di un anno. La disputa riguarda principalmente le leggi sul discorso d’odio, suscitando riflessioni sulle posizioni politiche e sociali del paese. Questa divisione mette in evidenza le tensioni interne e le sfide che la coalizione affronta nel cercare un equilibrio tra valori conservatori e le esigenze della società moderna.

Australia’s parliament this week passed the centre-left Labor government’s new anti-hate laws in the wake of the Bondi Beach mass shooting last month, with backing from the Liberals. Three National senators voted against the bill, saying it was rushed through parliament and could undermine freedom of speech. National leader David Littleproud said the split was triggered by opposition leader Sussan Ley’s decision to accept the senators’ resignations. “She has forced the coalition into an untenable position that can no longer continue,” Littleproud said at a press conference. “We made it very clear that there would be a consequence and that if Sussan accepted those resignations, then that consequence is that the coalition would be untenable. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

