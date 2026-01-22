L'Australia ha avviato una giornata di lutto nazionale in memoria delle vittime dell'attacco di Bondi Beach. Questa giornata è dedicata al rispetto e alla riflessione, con simboli di solidarietà che attraversano tutto il paese. Un momento di silenzio per ricordare chi ha perso la vita in una tragedia che ha colpito profondamente la comunità.

A father and son allegedly opened fire at an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on December 14, killing 15 people in Australia’s worst mass shooting in decades. Police claim the men were inspired by Islamic State to carry out the attack, that the government has called an act of terrorism against Jewish people. “Today is an opportunity for us to remember and pay respect to the 15 lives,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Thursday. “It’s an opportunity for us as a nation to wrap our arms around the Jewish community because people were targeted because they were Jewish Australians. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australia begins day of mourning for victims of Bondi Beach attack

Australia parliament returns with moment of silence for Bondi mass shooting victimsIl Parlamento australiano si è riunito nuovamente, iniziando la sessione con un momento di silenzio in memoria delle vittime della sparatoria di Bondi Beach.

Australia PM Albanese recalls parliament early in wake of Bondi attackIl Primo Ministro australiano Anthony Albanese ha annunciato il richiamo anticipato del Parlamento, previsto per la prossima settimana, a seguito dell’attacco avvenuto a Bondi.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Australia's day of reflection begins one week after the Bondi Beach attack | AFP

Australia begins day of mourning for victims of Bondi Beach attackAustralia began a national day of mourning on Thursday (Jan 22) for the victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting, with flags across the country flown at half mast ahead of a commemoration event at ... asiaone.com

Day of mourning for Bondi Beach shooting victims begins in AustraliaToday is an opportunity for us to remember and pay respect to the 15 lives, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Thursday. msn.com

For me personally, I think it’s awesome that they’ve done an opening ceremony for this year’s Australian Open. Celebrating our country to begin the open, crowded house, the Australian anthem sung by three wonderful opera singers and 4 awesome tennis - facebook.com facebook