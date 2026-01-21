trump says no tariffs next month after agreeing outline of greenland deal

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha annunciato che non verranno applicate tariffe nei prossimi mesi, dopo aver raggiunto un’intesa preliminare riguardo a Groenlandia. La decisione arriva in seguito a discussioni diplomatiche e segna un passo importante nelle relazioni internazionali, evitando ulteriori escalation commerciali. Questa scelta riflette l’andamento delle negoziazioni e il desiderio di mantenere un dialogo positivo con le nazioni coinvolte.

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew a threat to impose tariffs on a number of nations for their stance on Greenland, saying he had reached the outlines of a deal with NATO on the island’s future. “Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos. He did not give details of the deal. “Sulla base di questa intesa, non imporrò le tariffe che dovevano entrare in vigore il 1° febbraio”, ha scritto Trump sul social network Truth dopo un incontro con il segretario generale della NATO Mark Rutte a Davos. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

EU warns of downward spiral after Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

Trump's Greenland tariffs prompt calls for unprecedented EU counter-measures

