Il presidente peruviano José Jeri ha affermato che le critiche riguardanti incontri non divulgati con un imprenditore cinese mirano a influenzare le elezioni in corso nel paese. La questione ha suscitato discussioni tra le forze politiche, evidenziando le tensioni legate alla trasparenza e alla stabilità politica. La situazione rimane sotto osservazione, mentre si cercano chiarimenti sulle circostanze di tali incontri e sulle loro implicazioni.

Jeri’s failure to publicly disclose the meetings as part of his official agenda sparked criticism over a lack of transparency and potential corruption. Opposition legislators are trying to advance motions to impeach or censure Jeri, 39, who is carrying out the current government’s term until July. The meetings are also being investigated by the public prosecutor’s office. In his defense before Congress, Jeri apologized for his off-agenda meetings with the Chinese businessman, stating that they discussed the upcoming celebration of an anniversary of Peruvian-Chinese ties. He admitted his mistake in holding the meeting in a “hidden” manner and denied receiving any “irregular” requests. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Peru president says backlash over Chinese businessman meetings aims to derail elections

