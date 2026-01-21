Un pezzo di metallo rinvenuto vicino al luogo dell'incidente ferroviario ad alta velocità in Spagna potrebbe appartenere alla parte inferiore del treno, secondo gli esperti. L'analisi preliminare mira a determinare se si tratti effettivamente del componente mancante, elemento che potrebbe aiutare a ricostruire le cause dell'incidente. La scoperta rappresenta un passo importante nelle indagini in corso sulla tragedia che ha coinvolto il treno e i suoi passeggeri.

The crash, one of Europe’s biggest, happened on Sunday night near the southern town of Adamuz in a remote hilly area, killing at least 42 people. Reuters photographs from Tuesday showed the piece lying partly submerged in a small stream to the side of a railway bridge some 15 metres (49 ft) below the train tracks and some 300 m from the crash site. “Due to its size and weight, it has been left in the place it was found and has not yet been collected.” A source briefed on the probe said the component was believed to be a so-called bogie - the train’s wheeled undercarriage - that belonged to the first train that derailed, operated by private consortium Iryo. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Part found near Spain train crash site may be missing undercarriage, experts say

