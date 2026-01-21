Il Messico ha trasferito altri 37 sospetti membri di organizzazioni criminali negli Stati Uniti, secondo quanto comunicato dal ministro della sicurezza messicano. Questa misura si inserisce nel contesto di una crescente cooperazione tra i due paesi per contrastare il crimine organizzato. L'iniziativa riflette l'impegno congiunto nel fronteggiare le attività illecite e rafforzare la sicurezza regionale.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mexico has sent another 37 alleged members of criminal organizations to the United States, Mexico’s security minister said on Tuesday. The handover of alleged cartel members is the third major transfer in the past year and brings the total number of transferred inmates to 92. The latest swap occurred amid growing tension with Washington over cartel activity and repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to attack cartels with or without Mexican involvement. The recent set of prisoners was sought by the U.S. for their links with criminal organizations and because they presented public safety risks, Mexico’s military authorities said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Mexico sends 37 more cartel suspects to US amid rising tensions

Japan, Philippines sign new security pacts as regional tensions rise
Il Giappone e le Filippine hanno firmato due nuovi accordi di difesa, tra cui un protocollo che permette lo scambio di rifornimenti tra le forze armate dei due Paesi.

Suspects in Russian-led explosive parcels plot face life sentences, Poland says
In Polonia, cinque uomini sono stati accusati di aver partecipato a un complotto di sabotaggio legato a un'operazione russa, che prevedeva l'invio di pacchi esplosivi nel Regno Unito.

