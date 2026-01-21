India to withdraw diplomats’ families from Bangladesh source says

L’India ha deciso di rientrare le famiglie dei diplomatici da Bangladesh a causa di crescenti preoccupazioni di sicurezza. Questa misura, annunciata nelle ultime ore, riflette le tensioni in aumento nella regione e l’importanza di garantire la protezione del personale diplomatico. La decisione sarà attuata nelle prossime settimane, in un contesto di crescente attenzione alle questioni di sicurezza internazionale e relazioni bilaterali tra i due paesi.

Campaigning begins on Thursday for Bangladesh’s election, which has sparked protests and counter-protests. Ties between the South Asian neighbours soured after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in 2024, following deadly protests. India’s withdrawal move was part of “internal readjustments”, the official said, without elaborating. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, pointed to Indian media reports of New Delhi’s decision. The foreign ministries of India and Bangladesh did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has repeatedly sought Hasina’s extradition to Bangladesh, while rejecting New Delhi’s concerns over violence targeting members of the minority Hindu community. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

