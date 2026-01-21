death toll in karachi mall fire climbs to around 50 official says

Un incendio in un centro commerciale di Karachi ha causato la perdita di numerose vite umane. Secondo le autorità locali, il bilancio delle vittime si aggira attorno a 50 persone, con alcuni corpi ancora da recuperare tra i detriti. Le squadre di emergenza sono intervenute prontamente per gestire la situazione e avviare le operazioni di soccorso. La notizia sottolinea la gravità dell’incidente e l’importanza di misure di sicurezza adeguate negli spazi pubblici.

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Pakistani firefighters on Wednesday retrieved the bodies of up to 25 people from the debris of a shopping mall fire in Karachi, taking the death toll to around 50. “We have found 20 to 25 dead bodies, or you call them remains,” Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso told reporters. He said the remains had been taken to a hospital for DNA matching. Due to the difficulties in identification, he said it was difficult to give a precise update on the death toll, which stood at 29 on Tuesday. A small crowd paying tribute to the victims lit candles near the site, with some holding images of those presumed killed. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

