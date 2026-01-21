Court jails man who killed Russian chemical weapons chief at Ukraine’s behest for life

Un uomo uzbeko è stato condannato all’ergastolo da un tribunale militare di Mosca per l’uccisione di un alto generale russo, Igor… La sentenza si inserisce in un contesto di tensioni internazionali e di conflitti legati alla situazione in Ucraina. La decisione evidenzia le implicazioni legali e politiche di atti di violenza su scala globale, sottolineando l’importanza di una giustizia rigorosa nel rispetto delle norme internazionali.

The three accomplices were given jail sentences in maximum security correctional prison camps ranging from 18 to 25 years, the Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said in a statement. Kurbonov, who is now due to spend the rest of his life in a special regime correctional prison camp, pleaded guilty to the charges, while the others did not, Russian media reported. Reuters was not able to contact lawyers for the men. The Investigative Committee said Kirillov’s murder had been planned in Ukraine. The perpetrators had smuggled the explosives into Russia from Poland, and one of the four men, Robert Safaryan, had stored the components at his home in Russia, it said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Two killed, dozens wounded in mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine: ZelenskiyNella notte, un intenso attacco con droni ha colpito diverse località in Ucraina, causando due decessi e numerosi feriti.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to declare state of emergency for energy after Russian attacksIl presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’intenzione di dichiarare lo stato di emergenza nel settore energetico, in risposta ai danni causati dagli attacchi russi.

