Chile’s miners flag risks in dual oversight of mining economy ministries

Il settore minerario cileno ha espresso preoccupazioni in seguito alla decisione del presidente eletto Jose Antonio Kast di affidare a un singolo ministro la supervisione sia del settore minerario che dell’economia. Questa scelta ha suscitato dubbi sulla gestione e sulla possibile concentrazione di responsabilità, evidenziando l’importanza di un’attenzione equilibrata alle diverse componenti dell’economia nazionale e delle risorse minerarie.

Kast on Tuesday appointed businessman Daniel Mas to lead the Ministry of Mining and the Ministry of Economy, Development and Tourism. Mas is vice president of the powerful Confederation of Production and Commerce and brings private-sector experience in construction, real estate and financial services, but lacks a mining background. The mining sector is the backbone of Chile’s economy and a major driver of fiscal revenue and exports. Kast had been expected to appoint Santiago Montt, the CEO of Los Andes Copper and a former senior executive at global miner BHP, to the mining post. Mining groups in Chile, the world’s largest copper producer and second-largest lithium producer, questioned the decision to combine the two ministries’ leadership. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

