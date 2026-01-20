wave of low temperature brings rare snowfall to shanghai

Una ondata di basse temperature ha interessato Shanghai, provocando nevicate insolite nella regione. Questo fenomeno atmosferico, raro in questa zona, ha attirato l’attenzione dei residenti e ha suscitato interesse tra gli esperti meteorologi. La neve, seppur moderata, ha rappresentato un evento significativo per la città, solitamente poco interessata da questo tipo di condizioni climatiche.

The city, on China’s east coast, last experienced a heavy snowfall in January 2018. And just last week, Shanghai basked in unusually high temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), which local media said had caused some osmanthus trees to bloom. “The weather seems rather strange this year,” said 30-year-old resident Yu Xin. “In general, the temperature fluctuations have been quite significant, so some people might feel a bit uncomfortable,” she said. Chinese state media said other areas experienced sharp temperature drops, including Jiangxi and Guizhou provinces, which sit south of China’s Yangtze and Huai rivers. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

