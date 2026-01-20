us will soon target drugs coming in by land trump says

Il governo degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato l’intenzione di intensificare le azioni contro le droghe che arrivano via terra nel paese. Questa misura fa parte di un piano più ampio volto a rafforzare i controlli e ridurre il traffico illecito. La decisione, comunicata dal presidente Trump, mira a migliorare la sicurezza e la lotta alla criminalità legata agli stupefacenti.

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration would “very shortly” start targeting drugs coming into the United States by land, after he claimed strikes by U.S. forces on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean have reduced the amount of drugs coming into the U.S. by water. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump did not specify from which country drugs were being transported by land. WASHINGTON, 20 gennaio (Reuters) - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump martedì ha detto che la sua amministrazione inizierà “molto presto” a colpire la droga che entra negli Stati Uniti via terra, dopo aver affermato che gli attacchi delle forze statunitensi a imbarcazioni sospette nel Mar dei Caraibi e nell’Oceano Pacifico hanno ridotto la quantità di droga che entra negli Stati Uniti via acqua. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

