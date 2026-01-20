UAE becomes early supporter of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ with formal acceptance

Gli Emirati Arabi Uniti hanno ufficialmente aderito alla proposta del presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, di creare il “Board of Peace”. Questa decisione riflette l’interesse del paese nel promuovere iniziative di dialogo e stabilità internazionale. La partecipazione degli Emirati si inserisce in un quadro di relazioni diplomatiche volte a rafforzare la cooperazione multilaterale e a contribuire a soluzioni pacifiche ai conflitti globali.

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accepted an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly proposed “Board of Peace,” the UAE foreign ministry said on Tuesday, placing Abu Dhabi among the first governments to publicly endorse the initiative. Some leaders offered ambiguous responses. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was “ready to do our part,” while Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa had agreed “in principle” pending further details. The board would be chaired for life by Trump. Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they pay $1 billion each to fund the board’s activities and earn permanent membership, the letter states. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

