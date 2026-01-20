Trump says he won’t attend G7 meeting in Paris

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, ha dichiarato che non parteciperà al prossimo incontro del G7 a Parigi. Pur affermando di mantenere buoni rapporti con i leader di Francia e Regno Unito, ha scelto di non essere presente all'evento. Questa decisione potrebbe influenzare le dinamiche del summit e le discussioni tra le nazioni partecipanti.

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he got along with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom but that he would not attend a Group of Seven nations meeting in Paris, with his comments coming during tensions with European powers over the Republican's threat to take over Greenland. Trump ha fatto questi commenti durante un briefing con la stampa alla Casa Bianca.

Bessent says Australia, India invited to G7 meeting on critical mineralsIl segretario del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti, Scott Bessent, ha annunciato che Australia, India e altri Paesi saranno invitati a partecipare a un incontro dei ministri delle finanze del G7 dedicato ai minerali critici.

Compleanno di Trump, slitta il G7 franceseIl G7 sotto la presidenza francese ha subito uno spostamento di data, passando dal 14 al 16 giugno e iniziando con un giorno di ritardo rispetto al programma iniziale.

BREAKING: Trump Says Macron “Won’t Be There Very Long,” Rejects Paris G7 Emergency Meet | AC1G

Live updates: ‘You’ll find out’ - Trump won’t say how far he’ll go to try acquire GreenlandUS president says he will impose 200% tariff on French wine and champagne as he pushes Macron to join his Gaza peace initiative ... irishtimes.com

Il presidente USA Trump tenta di soppiantare l'ONU con il presunto organo ad interim Board of Peace (Consiglio della Pace), ha detto a Euronews Maxime Prévot. #12MinutesWith https://l.euronews.com/xHDs - facebook.com facebook

Trump also invited Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko to the "Board of Peace," per this letter. He describes it as "the most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled." t.me/pul_1/19890 x.com