Il proprietario di un bar svizzero coinvolto nell’incendio che ha causato la morte di 40 persone lo scorso Capodanno è comparso nuovamente davanti ai pubblici ministeri. L’udienza, che rappresenta una fase importante nell’indagine, si svolge in un contesto di approfondimento delle responsabilità e delle circostanze dell’incidente. La vicenda evidenzia l’importanza di garantire standard di sicurezza adeguati nel settore dell’ospitalità.

The French couple, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are suspected of crimes including negligent homicide. Jacques Moretti, who is currently in police custody, is before prosecutors on Tuesday in Sion to examine his version of events, Romain Jordan, a lawyer for families of the victims, told Reuters. They have both voiced grief over the fire, which mostly killed teenagers, and said they would cooperate with the probe. During initial hearings, Jacques Moretti said that a service door at the back of the “Le Constellation” bar was locked shut during the blaze, according to excerpts published by Swiss media. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Swiss bar owner faces prosecutors for second hearing after deadly New Year’s fire

Swiss canton leader voices anger over lack of checks at bar that caught fireIl leader del cantone svizzero ha espresso preoccupazione per la mancanza di controlli sull’attività del bar coinvolto nell’incendio, che ha causato numerose vittime.

South Korea’s ex-president Yoon faces first court ruling over martial lawL'ex presidente sudcoreano Yoon Suk Yeol si presenta oggi davanti al tribunale per la prima volta in relazione alle accuse penali legate alla dichiarazione di stato di emergenza militare.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Swiss bar owner faces prosecutors for second hearing after deadly New Year's fire - The owner of a Swiss bar that caught fire on New Year's Day, killing 40 people, appeared before prosecutors on Tuesday for a second set of hearings in the criminal investigation, according to a lawyer ... msn.com

Swiss inferno bar owner recruited sex workers for 'Hot Rabbit' massage parlour - as he faces manslaughter probe over blaze that killed 40 - Jacques Moretti, 49, is currently under criminal investigation for the blaze at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, a ski resort in Switzerland. dailymail.co.uk

Fog lingers over Metro Vancouver | CTV Your Morning Vancouver for Jan.

Swiss prosecutors summon owners of bar after deadly blaze, paper says one detained Click the link in the comments below. facebook