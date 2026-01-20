russia hits kyiv with drones and missiles cutting power water supplies

Nella notte, le forze russe hanno condotto un attacco con droni e missili contro Kyiv, causando interruzioni nelle forniture di energia e acqua. Questo episodio si inserisce in un contesto di tensioni e conflitti in corso tra Russia e Ucraina, con conseguenze dirette sulla vita quotidiana dei cittadini. La situazione richiede attenzione e monitoraggio continuo per comprendere gli sviluppi e le implicazioni a livello regionale e internazionale.

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, triggering cuts in power and water supplies, the city’s mayor said. Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a strike on the east bank of the Dnipro River had disrupted both power and water supplies. A non-residential building had been hit and one person injured, he said. Unofficial Telegram news channels posted photos of darkened high-rise apartment buildings. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital’s military administration, said a storage area had been damaged and several cars set ablaze. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Governor of Russia’s Belgorod region says 600,000 without power, heat, or water after Ukrainian strikeIl governatore della regione di Belgorod, in Russia, ha riferito che circa 600.

