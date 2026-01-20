Rescue workers clearing Karachi inferno ruins 63 missing feared dead
I vigili del fuoco stanno bonificando le macerie di un centro commerciale incendiato a Karachi, dove si sospetta siano rimaste coinvolte 63 persone. Le operazioni mirano a trovare eventuali sopravvissuti o vittime, mentre si prosegue con le verifiche nelle aree interessate dall’incendio. La situazione resta sotto stretta osservazione mentre si cerca di fare luce sulle cause dell’incendio e di garantire la sicurezza nelle zone colpite.
KARACHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Firefighters were clearing the charred ruins of a Karachi mall on Tuesday as they tried to locate 63 people still missing after a fire that burned for nearly two days and killed 21 people. Police have said most of the missing are feared dead and rescue workers were trying to locate bodies in the debris. Firefighters battled the flames that created an inferno inside the mall throughout the night and late into Sunday before bringing the blaze under control, although small fires continued to break out across the ruins. Kosar Bano, a woman standing near the site, said six of her family had gone to the mall to shop for a wedding. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Indonesian forces rescue 18 Freeport workers from rebel siege in PapuaLe forze indonesiane hanno liberato 18 lavoratori di Freeport Indonesia, rimasti isolati per tre giorni sotto assedio di ribelli armati in Papua.
Bus crashes into building in South Korea, several feared injured, media reportsUn bus si è schiantato contro un edificio a Seoul, in Corea del Sud, causando preoccupazioni per le persone coinvolte.
Rescue workers clearing Karachi inferno ruins, 63 missing feared dead - Firefighters were clearing the charred ruins of a Karachi mall on Tuesday as they tried to locate 63 people still missing after a fire that burned for ... msn.com
Karachi mayor says rescue teams now clearing basement of Gul Plaza; deadly inferno brought ‘under control’ - Rescue efforts continue at Karachi’s Gul Plaza after a deadly inferno that claimed at least 23 lives, with teams now clearing the basement of the shopping mall, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said. dawn.com
Back To Life Dog Rescue cambia logo Dal 2022, anno di nascita della nostra associazione, siamo cresciuti tanto. Siamo cresciuti come persone, come team, ma soprattutto come famiglia: sostenitori, adottanti, amici… tutti uniti da un unico grande obiettivo - facebook.com facebook
Qui puoi trovare altre notizie e contenuti video legati all’argomento della pagina.