I vigili del fuoco stanno bonificando le macerie di un centro commerciale incendiato a Karachi, dove si sospetta siano rimaste coinvolte 63 persone. Le operazioni mirano a trovare eventuali sopravvissuti o vittime, mentre si prosegue con le verifiche nelle aree interessate dall’incendio. La situazione resta sotto stretta osservazione mentre si cerca di fare luce sulle cause dell’incendio e di garantire la sicurezza nelle zone colpite.

KARACHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Firefighters were clearing the charred ruins of a Karachi mall on Tuesday as they tried to locate 63 people still missing after a fire that burned for nearly two days and killed 21 people. Police have said most of the missing are feared dead and rescue workers were trying to locate bodies in the debris. Firefighters battled the flames that created an inferno inside the mall throughout the night and late into Sunday before bringing the blaze under control, although small fires continued to break out across the ruins. Kosar Bano, a woman standing near the site, said six of her family had gone to the mall to shop for a wedding. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Rescue workers clearing Karachi inferno ruins, 63 missing feared dead

