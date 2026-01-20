Il presidente peruviano Jose Jeri è sotto indagine preliminare per aver omesso di comunicare incontri con un imprenditore cinese. La vicenda sta attirando l’attenzione delle autorità e del pubblico, sollevando dubbi sulla trasparenza e sulla gestione degli incontri ufficiali. La situazione si sviluppa mentre il Congresso valuta possibili iniziative legali, evidenziando le tensioni politiche in Perù.

Jeri’s meetings with businessman Zhihua Yang, who owns commercial stores and a concession for an energy project, and his failure to publicly disclose them as part of his agenda, prompted criticism over a lack of transparency and potential corruption. In Peru, the president’s meetings are traditionally included in the official agenda. Jeri met with Zhihua Yang on December 26 and January 6, according to local media. Opposition lawmakers have said they will present a motion to impeach or censure Jeri, 39, whose popularity remains high despite dipping to 44% in January, according to the local polling firm CPI. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Peru’s president embroiled in scandal over failure to disclose meetings with Chinese businessman

Leggi anche: Tarek Naemo, the businessman who explains to Washington why it should trust former jihadist Sharaa

Factbox-What is the Minnesota social welfare scandal that has drawn Trump’s ire?Il caso delle frodi nei programmi di assistenza sociale in Minnesota riguarda il furto di fondi federali destinati ai servizi di welfare.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Peru's president embroiled in scandal over failure to disclose meetings with Chinese businessman - By Marco Aquino LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Jose Jeri is facing a preliminary investigation by the country's prosecutor as Congress looks to begin impeachment proceedings, after his ... msn.com

Americas | Latest News in Central & Latin America | Reuters - Reuters.com is your online source for the latest Americas news stories and current events, ensuring our readers up to date with any breaking news developments ... reuters.com

Gli Stati Uniti approvano un piano-difesa da 1,5 miliardi di dollari per costruire la loro base navale a Callao in Perù Washington. Il presidente Donald Trump su Truth aveva dichiarato: “Dopo lunghe e difficili trattative con senatori, deputati, segretari e altri rappr - facebook.com facebook