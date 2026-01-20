Nel 2025, l'Ecuador ha registrato un aumento del 30% dei casi di omicidio rispetto all'anno precedente, secondo quanto comunicato dal ministero dell'Interno. Questa crescita evidenzia una criticità crescente nel contesto della sicurezza nel paese, richiedendo attenzione e strategie mirate per affrontare la situazione. La questione rimane centrale nel dibattito pubblico e nelle politiche di contrasto alla criminalità.

The South American country recorded 9,216 murders last year, a sharp rise from 7,063 in 2024, ministry data showed. The increase reversed a positive trend from the previous year, when murders had fallen by 15%. The government has attributed the spiraling violence to turf wars between splintered gangs vying for control following the capture or death of their leaders. Police said they captured 20 “high-value” targets in 2025. The bulk of the violence was concentrated in the coastal province of Guayas, home to the major port city of Guayaquil. Noboa, who has declared several states of emergency, recently mobilized over 10,000 soldiers to the country’s three most violent provinces in response to the crisis. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Murders in Ecuador jump 30% in 2025

Leggi anche: Ia, la sfida nella formazione: riparte Jump per l'anno accademico 2025/26

Leggi anche: Only Murders in the Building rinnovata per una sesta stagione!

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Mazda’s New Vehicle Scares the Crap Out of Me

Murders in Ecuador jump 30% in 2025Ecuador saw a 30% climb in murders in 2025 compared to the previous year, its interior ministry said on Tuesday, highlighting the challenge President Daniel Noboa's government faces in its war against ... msn.com

Desde la Dirección de Ecuador nace este maravilloso espacio “Cartas para NO rendirse”, un refugio de palabras y emociones pensado para quienes sienten la necesidad de escribir, sanar y compartir su fortaleza interior. Un espacio motivador donde las cart - facebook.com facebook