Lawmakers quit Dutch far right leader Wilders’ faction in threat to leadership ANP says

Sette membri della Freedom Party, guidata da Geert Wilders, hanno deciso di lasciare la loro posizione nel gruppo parlamentare, riducendo la maggioranza interna e rappresentando un cambiamento significativo all’interno del partito. Questa divisione riflette tensioni interne e potrebbe influenzare la stabilità politica della formazione di estrema destra nei Paesi Bassi. La situazione è in evoluzione e segue recenti sviluppi nel panorama politico olandese.

AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Seven members of the Netherlands’ far-right Freedom Party led by politician Geert Wilders have split from the party’s 26-member faction in p. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Dutch minister calls Trump’s Greenland tariff threat ‘blackmail’Il ministro degli Esteri dei Paesi Bassi ha commentato la recente minaccia di Donald Trump di imporre tariffe sul Groenlandia, definendola un atto di pressione eccessiva.

Lawmakers quit Dutch far right leader Wilders' faction in threat to leadership - Seven members of the Netherlands' far-right Freedom Party led by Geert Wilders have split from the party's 26-member faction in parliament and will form their own group, citing dissatisfaction with ... reuters.com

