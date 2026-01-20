iranian parliament warns of jihad if supreme leader is attacked isna

Il parlamento iraniano ha dichiarato che un attacco contro l'Ayatollah Khamenei potrebbe portare alla proclamazione di una jihad. Questa dichiarazione evidenzia la forte considerazione della figura del Leader supremo nel contesto politico e religioso dell’Iran. La notizia sottolinea l’importanza delle reazioni ufficiali alle minacce o atti di aggressione, riflettendo le tensioni e le dinamiche di sicurezza nel paese.

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Any attack on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would trigger a declaration of jihad, or holy war, the Iranian Students News Agency. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

US envoy to UN: US stands by Iranian people, all options on tableL’ambasciatore degli Stati Uniti alle Nazioni Unite ha dichiarato che gli Stati Uniti sono vicini al popolo iraniano e che tutte le opzioni sono aperte.

Iranian official says verified deaths in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000Un funzionario iraniano ha dichiarato che il numero di morti verificati nelle proteste in Iran ha raggiunto almeno 5.

Argomenti discussi: Breaking news: Iran, deputato avverte proteste in crescita senza riforme | Reuters. Breaking news: Iran lawmaker warns unrest will grow without reforms | Reuters; TASS (TELEGRAM) * GHALIBAF, TEHERAN EFFETTUERÀ ATTACCHI CONTRO ISRAELE E LE BASI MILITARI STATUNITENSI IN MEDIO ORIENTE IN CASO DI AGGRESSIONE.

