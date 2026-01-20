Un turista canadese è stato trovato senza vita su una spiaggia dello Queensland, in Australia. Le autorità locali stanno indagando sulle cause del decesso, valutando se si sia trattato di un annegamento o di altri fattori. La vicenda ha suscitato attenzione e attenzione alle circostanze che hanno portato al tragico evento.

The 19-year-old woman was found on Monday after telling friends she was going for a swim on K’Gari, an island off the Queensland coast, police said. “At this stage it’s too early to confirm how the young lady lost her life. We are investigating all possibilities,” Queensland police inspector Paul Algie told a press conference, but gave no details of the woman’s identity. “People travelling down the beach noticed the group of dingoes, stopped very quickly and obviously scared those dingoes away and uncovered the young lady’s body,” he added. The wild dogs roam the island freely, emboldened by growing human contact, the state’s environment ministry has said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Canadian tourist found dead on Australian beach surrounded by dingoes

