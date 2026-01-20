Lunedì, la Camera dei Deputati australiana ha approvato nuove normative sul controllo delle armi, comprendenti un programma di riacquisto nazionale e procedure più rigorose per i controlli di sicurezza. Queste misure sono state adottate in risposta a un grave incidente a Bondi, con l’obiettivo di rafforzare la sicurezza pubblica e prevenire futuri eventi simili.

The bill, which was opposed by conservative lawmakers, passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 96 to 45 and will now go to the Senate. The December 14 attack at Bondi Beach that killed 15 people was carried out by individuals who had “hate in their hearts and guns in their hands,” Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said as he introduced the new laws. “The tragic events at Bondi demand a comprehensive response from government,” Burke said. “As a government, we must do everything we can to counter both the motivation and the method.” The new measures would establish a national gun buyback scheme to purchase surplus and newly restricted firearms. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Australia’s lower house passes tougher gun control laws in response to Bondi mass shooting

