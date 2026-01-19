Il riscaldamento globale sta intensificando le disuguaglianze climatiche, evidenziando come le aree più vulnerabili siano le favelas di Rio de Janeiro. Uno studio recente analizza l’impatto delle alte temperature su queste comunità, evidenziando le sfide legate alla salute e alla qualità di vita. Comprendere queste dinamiche è fondamentale per sviluppare strategie di adattamento e riduzione delle disparità legate ai cambiamenti climatici.

“Sleeping is the worst part,” said the 39-year-old. “In the favela we experience the heat in a very different way from people who can afford air conditioning.” Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands, together with local partners, are now trying to understand exactly how extreme heat strains the livelihoods of the 1.3 million people who, like Campos, live in Rio’s favelas, working-class neighbourhoods built by residents without any urban planning. “We don’t have architects or engineers. We build out of necessity,” said Valdinei Medina, who heads the Percilia and Lucio Renewable Energy Cooperative, Brazil’s first solar energy cooperative based in favelas. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Heat inequality: Study measures the toll of climate change in Rio de Janeiro favelas

