Il bilancio delle violenze gang in Guatemala è aumentato, con nove ufficiali di polizia deceduti a causa di attacchi coordinati. L’evento mette in luce la gravità della situazione di insicurezza nel paese, evidenziando le sfide nella lotta contro le organizzazioni criminali che operano nella regione.

The conflict started on Saturday when inmates from the Barrio 18 gang took 46 guards hostage at three prisons, demanding greater privileges. The violence escalated on Sunday after security forces regained control of a prison holding the gang’s leader, Aldo “El Lobo” Duppie. In apparent retaliation, gang members launched a series of attacks on police in and around Guatemala City. Initially, seven officers and one gang member were killed in the Sunday attacks, with more than a dozen officers wounded. National police spokesman Jorge Aguilar told Reuters that an eighth officer died Sunday night and a ninth, Frallan Medrano, died early Monday from injuries sustained in an ambush. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Death toll from Guatemala gang attacks rises to nine police officers

