Gli incendi boschivi in Cile hanno causato almeno 19 vittime, mentre il paese affronta temperature estreme. Numerosi cittadini sono stati evacuati in risposta alla situazione di emergenza. Le autorità continuano a monitorare l’evolversi degli incendi, cercando di contenere i danni e garantire la sicurezza delle popolazioni interessate.

While weather conditions overnight helped control some fires, the largest were still active, with adverse conditions expected throughout the day, security minister, Luis Cordero, said at a news briefing on Monday. “The projection we have today is of high temperatures,” Cordero said, and the main worry was that new fires would be triggered throughout the region. Parts of central and southern Chile were under extreme heat warnings with temperatures expected to reach up to 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit). Over 20,000 hectares (77 square miles) have been razed so far, an area about the size of Seattle, with the largest fire surpassing 14,000 hectares on the outskirts of the coastal city Concepcion. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Chile wildfires leave 19 dead amid extreme heat as scores evacuated

Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires force thousands to flee

Il governo cileno ha dichiarato lo stato di catastrofe nelle regioni meridionali a causa di incendi boschivi che hanno costretto migliaia di persone ad evacuare le proprie abitazioni. Questa misura permette di attivare risorse e interventi di emergenza più efficaci per fronteggiare la situazione e tutelare la popolazione e l’ambiente.

Leggi anche: Kayfabe Is Dead, But I Was There – NWA Story #19 “Race vs Rhodes a Miami: la nascita del Dusty Finish”

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Wildfires in southern Chile leave at least 19 dead, force thousands to flee - Wildfires raging across southern Chile have killed at least 19 people and destroyed hundreds of homes. msn.com