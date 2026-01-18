uk populist reform party attracts latest conservative defector

Il partito populista Reform UK ha recentemente ottenuto un nuovo ingresso, con la defezione di un parlamentare proveniente dal Conservative Party. Questa adesione evidenzia i cambiamenti politici in atto nel panorama britannico, dove alcune figure di spicco scelgono di passare a formazioni alternative. La dinamica riflette un interesse crescente verso le proposte e le posizioni di Reform UK, contribuendo a ridefinire gli equilibri politici nel Regno Unito.

With Reform UK well ahead in the opinion polls before a national election due in 2029, Rosindell is one of more than 20 serving or former Conservative lawmakers to switch to the party led by veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage. His move gives Reform seven seats in the 650-seat parliament. “Both the government and the opposition (Conservatives) have been complicit in the surrender of this sovereign British territory to a foreign power,” he said. The Chagos deal allows Britain to retain control of a strategically important U.S.-UK air base on Diego Garcia, the largest island of the archipelago in the Indian Ocean, under a 99-year lease. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La campagna acquisti di Reform UK tra i Conservatori

La recente campagna acquisti di Reform UK tra i Conservatori ha attirato l'attenzione, portando via uno dei loro politici più promettenti. Questa mossa ha generato tensioni tra i due schieramenti, con i Conservatori che hanno risposto spoilerando il presunto tradimento. Un episodio che evidenzia le dinamiche interne e le strategie in gioco nel panorama politico britannico.

