Two killed dozens wounded in mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine | Zelenskiy

Nella notte, un intenso attacco con droni ha colpito diverse località in Ucraina, causando due decessi e numerosi feriti. La situazione mette in evidenza le tensioni persistenti nella regione e le difficoltà affrontate dalla popolazione. Le autorità continuano a monitorare gli sviluppi e a garantire assistenza alle vittime.

KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and dozens wounded in a mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.Writi. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

