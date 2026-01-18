Nella notte, un intenso attacco con droni ha colpito diverse località in Ucraina, causando due decessi e numerosi feriti. La situazione mette in evidenza le tensioni persistenti nella regione e le difficoltà affrontate dalla popolazione. Le autorità continuano a monitorare gli sviluppi e a garantire assistenza alle vittime.

KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and dozens wounded in a mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.Writi. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Two killed, dozens wounded in mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine: Zelenskiy

Leggi anche: Russian drone attack forces power cuts in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih, military says

Leggi anche: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to declare state of emergency for energy after Russian attacks

Più sotto sono elencati articoli, fonti esterne e post social collegati alla news.

Two killed, dozens wounded in mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine: Zelenskiy - Two people were killed and dozens wounded in a mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. yahoo.com