Spanish PM Sanchez says US invasion of Greenland ‘would make Putin happiest man on earth’

Il Primo Ministro spagnolo Pedro Sánchez ha dichiarato che un'invasione statunitense della Groenlandia potrebbe favorire le ambizioni di Putin, definendola un’azione che porterebbe a conseguenze geopolitiche significative. La sua osservazione evidenzia le tensioni e le complessità delle relazioni internazionali legate a questa regione strategica.

“If we focus on Greenland, I have to say that a U.S. invasion of that territory would make Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world. Why? Because it would legitimize his attempted invasion of Ukraine,” he said in an interview in La Vanguardia newspaper. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said additional 10% import tariffs would take effect on February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain — all already subject to tariffs imposed by Trump. Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

