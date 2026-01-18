Indonesian authorities find wreckage of missing surveillance plane with 11 on board

Le autorità indonesiane hanno annunciato di aver rinvenuto i rottami di un aereo di sorveglianza scomparso nel Sud Sulawesi, con a bordo undici persone. L’incidente è stato oggetto di indagini per determinare le cause e circostanze del disastro, che ha coinvolto un velivolo impiegato nelle operazioni di monitoraggio delle attività marittime nella regione.

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities said on Sunday they had located the wreckage of a fisheries surveillance plane that went missing in South Sulawesi province near a fog-covered mountain, but were still searching for the 11 people on board. The ATR 42-500 turboprop owned by aviation group Indonesia Air Transport lost contact with air traffic control on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT) around the Maros region in South Sulawesi. There were eight crew members and three passengers on board the plane, which was chartered by Indonesia’s Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry to conduct air surveillance on fisheries. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - Indonesian authorities find wreckage of missing surveillance plane with 11 on board Leggi anche: Indonesia searching for missing surveillance plane with 11 onboard Leggi anche: Oppo lancia Find X9 e Find X9 Pro: scatti a 50MP reali e batteria dalla lunga durata La notizia è accompagnata da articoli, post social e contenuti correlati disponibili più avanti. Indonesian authorities find wreckage of missing surveillance plane - JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities said on Sunday (Jan 18) they had located the wreckage of a fisheries surveillance plane that went missing in South Sulawesi province near a fog- msn.com

Indonesian authorities find wreckage of plane that was carrying 11 people - There were eight crew members and three passengers on board the plane. straitstimes.com

Authorities find wreckage of missing surveillance plane - Authorities said on Sunday they had located the wreckage of a fisheries surveillance plane that went missing in South Sulawesi province near a fog- thejakartapost.com

Indonesian ATR Plane Missing LIVE: ATR 42 With 11 Onboard Missing Near Makassar | Indonesia News

Qui puoi trovare altre notizie e contenuti video legati all’argomento della pagina.