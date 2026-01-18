australian government says firearms hit a record high in 2025

Nel 2025, il governo australiano ha comunicato che il numero di armi da fuoco presenti nel paese ha raggiunto un massimo storico di oltre 4 milioni. Questa crescita solleva questioni sulla regolamentazione e sulla sicurezza pubblica, richiedendo un’attenta analisi delle politiche vigenti e delle possibili misure di controllo future.

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The number of firearms in Australia reached an all-time high of more than 4 million in 2025, the centre-left government reported on Sunday, a day after saying it would introduce a gun reform bill in parliament in response to the Bondi massacre. There were a record 4,113,735 guns in Australia last year, with 1,158,654 of those in the most populous state of New South Wales where the Bondi attack took place, the government said, citing Department of Home Affairs data. The Labor government on Saturday said parliament, recalled from its summer break, would debate bills this week to authorise a gun buyback and lower the bar for hate speech prosecutions - measures drafted in the wake of the December 14 shooting that killed 15 at a Hanukkah celebration. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Somalia, US relations hit new low as Washington pauses aid to government

Le relazioni tra Somalia e Stati Uniti attraversano una fase di tensione, con Washington che ha deciso di sospendere temporaneamente alcuni aiuti al governo somalo. Questa decisione riflette preoccupazioni riguardo alla stabilità e alla governance nel Paese, evidenziando un momento di scrutinio e riflessione nelle relazioni bilaterali. La situazione rimane in evoluzione, mentre le implicazioni di questa scelta si approfondiscono a livello regionale e internazionale.

