A Minneapolis, le autorità rafforzano la presenza nelle scuole in risposta agli arresti ICE, mantenendo un’attenzione costante sulla sicurezza degli ambienti educativi. Questa presenza, che coinvolge anche strumenti come i walkie-talkie, mira a garantire un clima di tranquillità e vigilanza, senza creare allarmismi. La situazione evidenzia l’importanza di un’attenzione continua alla sicurezza scolastica in un contesto di tensioni e controlli rafforzati.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Peter Brown’s gray mustache and beard were matted with ice as he stood watch on a frigid Friday afternoon outside Green Central Elementary, not far from where a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good last week. Wearing a neon green vest and equipped with a whistle and walkie-talkie, Brown, an 81-year-old retired lawyer who lives nearby, kept his head on a swivel. His eyes were taking in each passing car and pedestrian near the campus as he stood ready to sound the alarm should federal immigration personnel approach the school, which teaches in English and Spanish and is around the corner from the spot where Good died. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Whistles and walkie-talkies: Minneapolis keeps guard over schools amid ICE arrests

