UN biodiversity treaty enters into force aims to protect 30% of oceans by 2030

Un nuovo trattato internazionale entra ufficialmente in vigore, con l’obiettivo di proteggere il 30% degli oceani entro il 2030. Questa iniziativa mira a preservare la biodiversità marina e a garantire la sostenibilità delle risorse naturali degli ambienti marini oltre le acque territoriali. Il trattato rappresenta un passo importante nella tutela degli ecosistemi oceanici e richiede l’impegno condiviso di tutte le nazioni coinvolte.

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A landmark global treaty to safeguard biodiversity in the high seas came into effect on Saturday, providing countries with a legally binding framework to tackle threats such as overfishing and meet a target to protect 30% of the ocean environment by 2030. The U.N. treaty, also known as Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), was finalised in March 2023 after 15 years of negotiations, and will allow the creation of a global network of “marine protected areas” in vast and previously unregulated ocean ecosystems lying in international waters. “It’s two-thirds of the ocean, (and) it’s half the surface of the planet that for the first time will have a comprehensive legal regime,” said Adam McCarthy, first assistant secretary at the Australian foreign ministry and a co-chair of the treaty’s preparatory committee, speaking at a media briefing. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - UN biodiversity treaty enters into force, aims to protect 30% of oceans by 2030 Leggi anche: Oceans Apart: Ogliastro-Perazzo Duo al Count Basie Jazz Club Leggi anche: Nasce a Lecce il Biodiversity Demo Center: la tecnologia al servizio della natura Sono disponibili diversi contenuti informativi e social per ampliare la visione della notizia. Historic Moment for the Ocean and for Multilateralism: BBNJ Agreement Enters into Force. UN biodiversity treaty enters into force, aims to protect 30% of oceans by 2030 - A landmark global treaty to safeguard biodiversity in the high seas came into effect on Saturday, providing countries with a legally binding framework to tackle threats such as overfishing and meet a ... msn.com

Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force - The High Seas Treaty marks a new era for protecting marine biodiversity in international waters, setting a legal framework for regulating activities, including fishing bans, in designated sanctuaries. trtworld.com

High Seas Treaty enters force without UK’s official support - A new international agreement to protect and conserve seas beyond national jurisdiction entered force this weekend, after years of tireless international campaigning. edie.net

HIGH SEAS TREATY: A New Era | Securing the Future for Half the Planet’s Life

Sono disponibili ulteriori notizie e video informativi attraverso la ricerca dedicata.