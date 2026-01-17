Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’accelerazione delle importazioni di energia elettrica e di apparecchiature per la produzione di energia, al fine di rafforzare la rete elettrica del paese. Questa misura mira a garantire una fornitura più stabile e sicura, in un contesto di sfide energetiche. L’intervento mira a migliorare l’affidabilità dell’approvvigionamento energetico in Ucraina.

KYIV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had ordered imports of electricity and additional power equipment to be accelerated as much as possible as Ukraine confronts its worst wartime energy crisis. The government has declared an energy emergency as the system, damaged by relentless Russian strikes, is meeting only 60% of electricity needs. The situation is exacerbated by exceptionally cold temperatures. The energy ministry said scheduled power cuts were in effect in most regions. The situation was most challenging in and around the capital Kyiv, where residents faced long blackouts and dozens of apartment buildings were without heating as temperatures plunged to 16 Celsius (3 Fahrenheit). 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine’s Zelenskiy orders faster imports of electricity, power equipment

