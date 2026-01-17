Le truppe siriane hanno attraversato numerosi paesi e città nel nord del paese, in seguito alla ritirata dei combattenti curdi, secondo quanto riportato il 17 gennaio. L’operazione si è svolta in un contesto di accordi tra le parti, segnando un cambiamento nella presenza militare nella regione. Questa dinamica può avere ripercussioni sulla stabilità e sulla situazione politica locale.

DEIR HAFER, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Syrian troops swept through dozens of towns and villages in the country’s north on Saturday after Kurdish fighters withdrew under an agreement that aimed to avoid a bloody showdown between the rival forces. For days, Syrian troops had amassed around a cluster of villages that lie just west of the winding Euphrates River and had called on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces stationed there to redeploy their forces on the opposite bank of the river. Overnight, SDF head Mazloum Abdi said his forces would withdraw early on Saturday morning to territory east of the Euphrates as a gesture of goodwill, leaving the river as a frontline between Syrian government troops to its west and Kurdish forces to its east. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Syrian troops sweep northern towns as Kurdish fighters withdraw

