Protesters in Denmark support Greenland after Trump’s takeover threat

Nella giornata di sabato, diverse città danesi hanno visto raduni di protesta a sostegno della Groenlandia, in risposta alle recenti dichiarazioni di Donald Trump riguardo a un possibile intervento nella regione. Le manifestazioni hanno coinvolto migliaia di persone, riflettendo un sentimento condiviso di preoccupazione e solidarietà verso l’isola e la sua autonomia. L’evento evidenzia l’interesse pubblico e l’importanza geopolitica della Groenlandia nel contesto internazionale.

COPENHAGEN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters gathered across Denmark on Saturday in solidarity with Greenland amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to annex the Arctic island, demanding that the United States respect Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. Trump says Greenland is vital to U.S. security because of its strategic location and large supply of minerals and has not ruled out the use of force to take it. European nations this week sent military personnel to the island at Denmark’s request. Chanting “Greenland is not for sale” and holding banners with slogans such as “Hands off Greenland” alongside Greenland’s red and white “Erfalasorput” flag, demonstrators assembled in Copenhagen’s City Hall Square before marching towards the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - Protesters in Denmark support Greenland after Trump’s takeover threat Leggi anche: US lawmakers plan Denmark visit as Trump threatens Greenland takeover Leggi anche: Denmark, Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance, Rubio on Wednesday amid Trump’s threat Qui sotto trovi una selezione di articoli, post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento. Macron convenes emergency meeting to discuss Greenland, Iran. Protesters in Denmark support Greenland after Trump’s takeover threat - Thousands of protesters gathered across Denmark on Saturday in solidarity with Greenland amid US President Donald Trump’s threat to annex the Arctic island, demanding that the US respect Greenlanders’ ... timeslive.co.za

‘Hands off Greenland’: Thousands rally in Denmark against Trump threat - Thousands gathered on the streets of Copenhagen on Saturday to protest U. dailysabah.com

Thousands join anti-Trump 'Hands off Greenland' protests in Denmark - The protest comes after Trump threatened tariffs on countries opposing his Greenland plans and coincide with a US congressional delegation’s visit to Copenhagen ... msn.com

What do locals in Greenland think of Donald Trump's plans to take over?

La ricerca permette di visualizzare articoli e video su argomenti simili o correlati.