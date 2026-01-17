Iraq takes full control of air base after US withdrawal defence ministry says

L'esercito iracheno ha assunto il controllo completo della base aerea di Ain al-Asad, dopo il ritiro delle forze statunitensi, secondo quanto comunicato dal ministero della Difesa. La transizione segna un passaggio chiave nel processo di sovranità e gestione delle strutture militari nel paese. La notizia rappresenta un punto di svolta nelle relazioni di sicurezza tra Iraq e Stati Uniti, con implicazioni per il futuro della presenza internazionale sul territorio iracheno.

BAGHDAD, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. forces have withdrawn from Iraq's Ain al-Asad Airbase, which housed U.S.-led forces in Western Iraq, and the Iraqi army has assumed full control, the Iraqi defence ministry said on Saturday. Ain al-Asad has hosted U.S. and coalition troops for years and has been repeatedly targeted by Iran-backed armed groups during periods of heightened regional tensions, including after the 2020 U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. An Iraqi army colonel confirmed the U.S. forces withdrawal from the base, saying there were a few soldiers remaining due to some logistical issues.

