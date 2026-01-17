Exclusive-US talks with hardline Venezuelan minister Cabello began months before raid

Le conversazioni tra le autorità statunitensi e il ministro venezuelano Cabello sono iniziate mesi prima dell'operazione di raid. Questi scambi, condotti in un contesto di tensione politica, evidenziano un dialogo prolungato tra le parti, anticipando eventi successivi. La dinamica delle relazioni diplomatiche tra Stati Uniti e Venezuela si svolge in un quadro complesso, caratterizzato da negoziati e strategie volte a gestire la situazione politica e diplomatica regionale.

NEW YORKMIAMIWASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Trump administration officials had been in discussions with Venezuela's hardline interior minister Diosdado Cabello months before the U.S. operation to seize President Nicolas Maduro, and have been in communication with him since then, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. The officials warned Cabello, 62, against using the security services or militant ruling-party supporters he oversees to target the country's opposition, four sources said. That security apparatus, which includes the intelligence services, police and the armed forces, remains largely intact after the January 3 U.

