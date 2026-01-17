Death toll in Iran protests over 3,000 rights group says

Secondo le stime di un gruppo per i diritti umani, oltre 3.000 persone sono decedute durante le proteste diffuse in Iran. La mobilitazione, iniziata come risposta a questioni sociali e politiche, continua a coinvolgere molte aree del paese, con un incremento limitato dell’attività online. La situazione rimane complessa, evidenziando le tensioni tra cittadini e autorità.

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - More than 3,000 people have died in Iran's nationwide protests, rights activists said on Saturday, while a "very slight rise" in internet activity was reported in the country after an eight-day blackout. The U.S.-based HRANA group said it had verified 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, after residents said the crackdown appeared to have broadly quelled protests for now and state media reported more arrests. The capital Tehran has been comparatively quiet for four days, said several residents reached by Reuters. Drones were flying over the city, but there were no signs of major protests on Thursday or Friday, said the residents, who asked not to be identified for their safety.

