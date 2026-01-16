US officials provide shifting accounts of ICE detainee death in Texas military camp
Le autorità statunitensi hanno fornito aggiornamenti contrastanti sulla morte di un detenuto immigrato avvenuta in un campo militare in Texas. La vicenda ha suscitato attenzione e richieste di chiarimenti, mentre le informazioni disponibili continuano a essere parziali e in evoluzione. Questo episodio evidenzia le difficoltà nel ricostruire con precisione quanto accaduto e la complessità delle procedure di gestione dei detenuti migranti negli Stati Uniti.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. immigration officials on Friday provided a new but incomplete account of an immigrant detainee’s death in Texas after a report emerged suggesting it may have been homicide. The January 3 death was one of four deaths in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody over a 10-day period at the start of the year. Detention deaths reached a 20-year high in 2025 as President Donald Trump’s administration ramped up the number of people held for alleged immigration violations. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security initially said in a January 9 press release it was investigating the death of Cuban immigrant Geraldo Lunas Campos, 55, which occurred after he experienced “medical distress. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
