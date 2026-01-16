Le autorità statunitensi hanno fornito aggiornamenti contrastanti sulla morte di un detenuto immigrato avvenuta in un campo militare in Texas. La vicenda ha suscitato attenzione e richieste di chiarimenti, mentre le informazioni disponibili continuano a essere parziali e in evoluzione. Questo episodio evidenzia le difficoltà nel ricostruire con precisione quanto accaduto e la complessità delle procedure di gestione dei detenuti migranti negli Stati Uniti.

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. immigration officials on Friday provided a new but incomplete account of an immigrant detainee’s death in Texas after a report emerged suggesting it may have been homicide. The January 3 death was one of four deaths in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody over a 10-day period at the start of the year. Detention deaths reached a 20-year high in 2025 as President Donald Trump’s administration ramped up the number of people held for alleged immigration violations. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security initially said in a January 9 press release it was investigating the death of Cuban immigrant Geraldo Lunas Campos, 55, which occurred after he experienced “medical distress. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US officials provide shifting accounts of ICE detainee death in Texas military camp

