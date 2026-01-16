uk teenager who praised southport murderer jailed for possessing al qaeda manual

Un adolescente britannico, che aveva elogiato un omicida coinvolto in un episodio violento a Southport e manifestato intenti terroristici, è stato condannato per aver posseduto un manuale di al Qaeda. La vicenda evidenzia le preoccupazioni sulla radicalizzazione tra i giovani e l'importanza di monitorare comportamenti estremisti.

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A British teenager who praised the killer of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event and said he planned to bomb British rock band Oasis’ reunion concert was sentenced to detention on Friday for possession of an al Qaeda manual. McKenzie Morgan, 18, was arrested at his home in Wales after sending messages on social media platform Snapchat in which he praised Axel Rudakubana, who murdered three girls and stabbed 10 others in July 2024, prosecutor Corinne Bramwell said. Morgan told a psychiatric nurse on the morning of his arrest in June that he “planned to commit a Rudakubana-style terrorist attack” and had been researching how to stab people, Bramwell told Morgan’s sentencing hearing at London’s Old Bailey court. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

