Syria’s Sharaa grants Kurdish Syrians citizenship language rights for first time SANA says

Il presidente siriano Ahmed al-Sharaa ha firmato un decreto che riconosce ufficialmente i diritti dei curdi in Siria, includendo il diritto alla lingua e la cittadinanza. Questa decisione rappresenta un passo importante per la comunità curda nel paese, segnando un cambiamento nelle politiche di inclusione e riconoscimento delle minoranze. La misura mira a favorire un ambiente di maggiore integrazione e rispetto reciproco.

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a decree affirming the rights of the Kurdish Syrians, formally recognising their language and restoring citizenship to all Kurdish Syrians, state news agency SANA reported on Friday. Sharaa’s decree came after fierce clashes that broke out last week in the northern city of Aleppo, leaving at least 23 people dead, according to Syria’s health ministry, and forced more than 150,000 to flee the two Kurdish-run pockets of the city. The violence in Aleppo has deepened one of the main faultlines in Syria, where al-Sharaa’s promise to unify the country under one leadership after 14 years of war has faced resistance from Kurdish forces wary of his Islamist-led government. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

