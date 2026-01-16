Il Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato nuove sanzioni volte a interrompere i finanziamenti alle reti Houthi in Yemen. Queste misure si concentrano sul controllo delle attività di trasferimento di petrolio e sul contrasto alle fonti di sostegno economico del gruppo. Le sanzioni mirano a ridurre l’influenza delle organizzazioni armate nella regione, contribuendo alla stabilità e alla sicurezza internazionale.

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Trump administration issued fresh sanctions on Friday further targeting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and the transfer of oil products, weapons and other so-called dual-use equipment that it said helped fund the group. The action targets 21 individuals and entities as well as one vessel, including some alleged front companies in Yemen, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement. The move builds on previous Treasury action to pressure the Houthis “vast revenue generation and smuggling networks, which enable the group to sustain its capability to conduct destabilizing regional activities,” including the Red Sea attacks, the department added. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Latest US sanctions target Houthi funding networks, Treasury says

Leggi anche: Exclusive-US may lift more Venezuela sanctions next week, Bessent says

Leggi anche: Trump threatens funding for states over sanctuary cities as clashes intensify in Minneapolis

Qui trovi una selezione di articoli, aggiornamenti e post social sullo stesso argomento.

US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows; US imposes sanctions on Iran over crackdown on protesters; Protests in Iran leave more than 100 dead and 2,600 arrested. Tehran: If the US attacks, we will target their bases..

Latest US sanctions target Houthi funding networks, Treasury says - The Trump administration issued fresh sanctions on Friday further targeting the Iran- msn.com