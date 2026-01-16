Latest US sanctions target Houthi funding networks Treasury says
Il Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato nuove sanzioni volte a interrompere i finanziamenti alle reti Houthi in Yemen. Queste misure si concentrano sul controllo delle attività di trasferimento di petrolio e sul contrasto alle fonti di sostegno economico del gruppo. Le sanzioni mirano a ridurre l’influenza delle organizzazioni armate nella regione, contribuendo alla stabilità e alla sicurezza internazionale.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Trump administration issued fresh sanctions on Friday further targeting the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and the transfer of oil products, weapons and other so-called dual-use equipment that it said helped fund the group. The action targets 21 individuals and entities as well as one vessel, including some alleged front companies in Yemen, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement. The move builds on previous Treasury action to pressure the Houthis “vast revenue generation and smuggling networks, which enable the group to sustain its capability to conduct destabilizing regional activities,” including the Red Sea attacks, the department added. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Leggi anche: Exclusive-US may lift more Venezuela sanctions next week, Bessent says
Leggi anche: Trump threatens funding for states over sanctuary cities as clashes intensify in Minneapolis
US issues new Iran-related sanctions, US Treasury website shows; US imposes sanctions on Iran over crackdown on protesters; Protests in Iran leave more than 100 dead and 2,600 arrested. Tehran: If the US attacks, we will target their bases..
Latest US sanctions target Houthi funding networks, Treasury says - The Trump administration issued fresh sanctions on Friday further targeting the Iran- msn.com
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Targeting Officials and Shadow Banking Networks Over Protest Crackdown - The US has implemented new sanctions against Iran, targeting officials and financial networks linked to the suppression of protests and human rights abuses. united24media.com
US issues new Iran-related sanctions amid protest crackdown - The measures target shipping, energy firms, individuals and a prison as Washington responds to Iran’s crackdown on protests ... arabianbusiness.com
#ONU, rapporto #MSMT collega i furti crypto nordcoreani a finanziamento missili. Presentate conclusioni del Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team. #DPRK avrebbe sottratto 2,8 miliardi di $ in #cripto valute. @USUN @ItalyUN_NY #WMD x.com
La ricerca mostra altri articoli e contenuti video sullo stesso argomento informativo.