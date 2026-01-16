Kyiv sta attualmente affrontando una grave crisi energetica, con la città che dispone di circa il 50% dell’elettricità necessaria. La situazione, aggravata dagli attacchi recenti e dalla guerra in corso, mette sotto pressione le infrastrutture e i servizi essenziali. La gestione delle risorse e le misure di risparmio diventano fondamentali per garantire il funzionamento della città e il benessere dei cittadini in questo difficile momento.

KYIV, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has only about half the electricity that it needs as it faces its most severe wartime energy crisis following waves of Russian attacks on its infrastructure, mayor Vitali Klitschko told Reuters on Friday. “It’s the first time in the history of our city that, in such severe frosts, most of the city was left without heating and with a huge shortage of electricity,” Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, said in an interview in his office at the heart of Kyiv. Klitschko said Ukraine’s international partners had rushed in additional generators and repair teams had worked round the clock to restore heating following a Russian strike last week knocked out supplies to 6,000 apartment buildings. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Kyiv has only half of the electricity it needs, mayor says

Leggi anche: Half up/half down: le acconciature perfette per le feste sono i semi raccolti

Leggi anche: Mayor of Kingstown, un viaggio all’inferno

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di articoli, post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Russia fires hypersonic missile near Ukraine’s EU border; Oreshnik supermissile returns: how Moscow warns Europe and NATO.

Kyiv has only half of the electricity it needs, mayor says - Ukraine's capital Kyiv has only about half the electricity that it needs as it faces its most severe wartime energy crisis following waves of Russian attacks on its infrastructure, mayor Vitali ... msn.com