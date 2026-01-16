Hundreds of firefighters tackle blaze in deprived area of South Korea’s Gangnam district.

Un incendio di vaste proporzioni ha coinvolto un quartiere meno privilegiato del distretto di Gangnam, a Seoul. Circa 300 vigili del fuoco sono intervenuti per controllare le fiamme e limitare i danni. La situazione è ancora in fase di gestione, mentre le autorità stanno valutando le cause dell’incendio e le eventuali misure di sicurezza da adottare.

No casualties have been reported, but 47 residents of Guryong Village were evacuated, an official at the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters said by telephone. About 110 people were living in the affected area, Yonhap News reported, citing fire officials. The blaze broke out at about 5.10 a.m. (2010 GMT on Thursday) and authorities later raised the fire alert to the second-highest level, with firefighters concerned it might spread to a nearby mountain, the fire official said. South Korean Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung ordered officials to “mobilise all available personnel and equipment to focus fully on rescuing lives and extinguishing the fire,” the Yonhap News Agency cited him as saying. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

