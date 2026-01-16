Greece plans extension of territorial waters despite Turkish warning

La Grecia ha annunciato l'intenzione di prolungare i propri confini marittimi, anche nell'area dell’Egeo. La decisione, comunicata dal ministro degli Esteri George Gerapetritis, si inserisce nel contesto delle tensioni con la Turchia, che ha espresso preoccupazione riguardo a questa mossa. La questione riguarda aspetti legali e strategici legati alla sovranità territoriale e alle risorse marittime della regione.

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Greece plans to extend its territorial waters further, including potentially in the Aegean Sea, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Friday, despite Turkey’s long-standing threat of war should Athens take such a step. The NATO allies, but historic rivals, have eased tensions in recent years but remain at odds over where their continental shelves begin and end in the Aegean - an area believed to hold significant energy potential and with implications for overflights and airspace. Greece has already extended its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 nautical miles from six, following agreements with Italy, and it has signed a maritime delimitation deal with Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it © Internazionale.it - Greece plans extension of territorial waters despite Turkish warning Leggi anche: Greece warns shipping fleet of risks after Black Sea drone attacks Leggi anche: A quiet place storm warning serie a fumetti per una nuova era La notizia è affiancata da contenuti informativi e social collegati all’argomento. Greece Plans Extension of Territorial Waters Despite Turkish Warning - In 1995, the Turkish parliament declared a "casus belli", or cause for war, if Greece unilaterally extended its waters beyond six nautical miles in the Aegean, a position Athens says violates ... usnews.com

Greece plans to extend territorial waters despite Türkiye’s warning of war - Greece intends to further extend its territorial waters, potentially including areas of the Aegean Sea, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said ... dailysabah.com

Greece plans to extend its western territorial waters - Greece plans to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 miles, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. english.ahram.org.eg

The Ideological War You Need to Understand

La sezione di ricerca permette di esplorare articoli e video collegati alla news.