Nel 2023, il Ghana ha accolto alcuni cittadini africani deportati dagli Stati Uniti, tra cui persone provenienti dalla regione dell’West Africa. Tuttavia, successivamente, il paese ha adottato misure per rimandare alcuni di questi migranti alle loro nazioni di origine. Questo processo evidenzia le sfide e le complessità legate alla gestione dell’immigrazione e alle politiche di rimpatrio in Africa occidentale.

DAKARACCRA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - After U.S. immigration agents detained Rabbiatu Kuyateh in July, she applied for protection from being deported to her native Sierra Leone, saying she feared being tortured because of her father’s ties to the political opposition. An immigration judge granted her request. But on November 5, she was deported to Ghana, another West African country. There, she said, she was detained at a hotel for six days before being forcibly returned to her home country. The video made headlines, putting Ghana in the middle of a heated debate over U.S. President Donald Trump’s use of so-called third-country removals to hasten the departure of unauthorised immigrants who cannot easily be sent to their home countries - part of a vast crackdown that aims to deport millions. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ghana took in Trump’s deported West Africans. Then it forced them home

2025 RECAP: Trump's cruel mass deportation is depraved, and there must be accountability.

